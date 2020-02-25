New effort to teach Wisconsinites about Hmong history and culture

The Hmong Institute announced a state-wide celebration series on 'Hmong Diaspora’ Tuesday.

The announcement of the new effort (Source: WMTV)

It's been 45 years since a large number of Hmong immigrants came to the United States of America.

Each week from March 21 through May 15, guest speakers will meet in different Wisconsin cities.

The series focuses on the Hmong Institute's mission to educate communities about Hmong culture, while preserving its heritage.

"Even though we've been here for 45 years, not many people know who we are or our experiences when they lived in rural communities,” says Hmong Institute Board Director Maizong Vue.

“They have not had the opportunity to bump into us so they don't know anything about us. So for that purpose, it's important that this series happens,” Vue says.

In connection with these meetings, the Wisconsin Historical Society will also house a ‘Hmong in Wisconsin' exhibit. That opens March 24.

