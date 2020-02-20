New efforts to support African-American women and their children

The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness is partnering with Dane County to support the health of black women and infants during birth.

The "Saving out Babies" event on Thursday (Source: WMTV)

The foundation says the Dane County Health Council will be making key investments in their Saving our Babies initiative, including forming the Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance.

The founding CEO and president of the foundation, Lisa Peyton Caire, says the investments will center around the voices and needs of black women and their families.

“This is not simply a health care industry issue. This is a community, systemic issue that touches all sectors: economic, housing, education, criminal justice. We have to look at it from that approach,” says Caire.

The Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance will work to transform birth outcomes in Dane County.

Officials and stakeholders will meet in April to identify the alliance's priorities.

The first annual Wisconsin Black Maternal and Child Health Summit is scheduled for 2021. Click here to learn more.

