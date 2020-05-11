New elder abuse hotline launched in Wisconsin

A new hotline will help protect Wisconsin’s senior population by reporting any signs of elder abuse.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources launched the elder abuse hotline on Monday to help victims and concerned family members to report abuse.

The toll-free hotline, 1-833-586-0107, will help provide resources and make referrals to local authorities.

“We know from studies on the prevalence of elder abuse that for every case that is reported there are 23 that are not reported,” said Robert Kellerman, Executive Director of the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources. “This hotline is a much needed resource for our state and we are pleased to partner with Attorney General Kaul in the fight against elder abuse.”

The hotline program was created through a $440,000 federal grant by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime.

Elder abuse can be verbal, physical, emotional, sexual, or financial the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources says it can also be intentional or unintentional neglect.

You can also report elder abuse online by clicking here.

