New exhibit features stories of Wisconsin women veterans

A unique exhibit is highlighting the military service of dozens of Wisconsin women veterans.

Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar unveiled the “I Am Not Invisible” exhibit Thursday at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

“Women military veterans deserve equal recognition for their bravery and sacrifice demonstrated during their service to our country,” said Evers. “This exhibit not only showcases the diversity of Wisconsin women veterans, but it also highlights the unique stories many of them experienced in the military and afterward.”

The exhibit will be inside the Capitol’s rotunda through Nov. 15. It features 32 banners measure six feet tall with portraits of Wisconsin women veterans.

Evers and Kolar said there are about 30,000 women veterans living in Wisconsin, roughly 12 percent of the state’s population. Wisconsin joins eight other states and 14 cities to participate the IANI project, which was initiated by the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs in February 2017 as a way to increase awareness and dialogue about women veterans.

“Women are the fastest-growing group of military veterans in our country,” said Kolar. “Despite that, women veterans still face some significant barriers and challenges. By spotlighting the faces of this diverse segment of Wisconsin’s veteran community, we continue an important conversation about their contributions to our country, as well as some of the challenges they may face.”

After Nov. 15, the exhibit will be available to the public as part of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s collection of traveling exhibits.

