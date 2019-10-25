New exhibit shares photos from the White House

"I knew what I was in for and I was committed to doing it. I wanted to create the best photographic archive of a president that had ever been done, with Obama that was my goal so I was all in for that," Pete Souza, former Chief White House photographer, said.

His photos are on display at the Overture Center for their new exhibit 'Keep Hope Alive' featuring Souza's intimate images of former President Barack Obama during his time in the White House.

Before his time with Obama, Souza also spent time as the Chief White House photographer for Ronald Reagan. He said that he hopes that when people look at his photos that they get a sense of what the presidents were like.

"He (Obama) happened to be President when social media and the administration took advantage of that and made a lot of the behind the scenes photos public during the administration so I think people had a good sense of what he was like, my photos just reinforced that," Souza said.

Souza was the Chief White House photographer for both terms of Obama's presidency.

"Everything he experienced for 8 years, every emotion that he had both the highs and the low moments I was there for and no one else necessarily crossed all those difference compartments of his life whether it was being in a situation room or being with his family I'm sort of the one guy that was there for all of those," Souza said.