New hotel coming to E. Washington Ave.

A new hotel will be coming to Madison's East Washington Avenue, preparing to open its doors in 2022.

The Moxy Madison will be the 10th property managed by North Central Group (NCG) in the Madison area.

The Moxy will be focused around a central "living room" including a bar and a library area, encouraging guests to interact with each other. NCG said they also want people to take advantage of nearby attractions like The Sylvee and Breese Stevens Field.

When looking for the next location, NCG said they wanted to be part of redeveloping the East Washington corridor.

"You've got 14 story buildings where used to be one or two story warehouses a couple years ago, great events at Breese Stevens field that they're bringing in there, the Sylvee, starting block, that American Family's development here. There's just some great renewal going on," said Andrew Inman, Vice President of Development at NCG.

The hotel is still in the early stages of design. NCG hopes to break ground at the end of 2020 and open in 2022.