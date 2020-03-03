New hotline for elderly who believe they are victims of financial fraud

The U.S. Department of Justice launched a new hotline for elderly people who believe they are victims of financial fraud.

According to a release from the DOJ, the hotline's toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

The hotline, launched on Tuesday, is staffed by case managers who will help callers report suspected fraud to the right agencies, and link them with the resources they may need as they deal with potential scams.

Case managers will complete a complaint form with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) for Internet-facilitated crimes, as well as submit a consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission on behalf of the caller, according to the DOJ.

