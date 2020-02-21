New information coming Friday in 2019 Beloit homicide

The Beloit Police Department plans to provide an update Friday morning on its investigation into the killing of Treron L. White nearly a year ago.

White, 21, was found dead on March 11, 2019, when officers responded to a disturbance call in the 700 block of Elm Street. Two other victims, ages 25 and 15, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their names were not released.

At the time, investigators said everyone involved likely knew each other and the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between them.

A 30-year-old Beloit man, George Carter, was arrested two days after White was killed, but was released from jail without charges within a week.

