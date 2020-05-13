New initiative to keep Madison active

Keeping people moving is the goal with the new 'Move it Madison' initiative created by the Madison School and Community Recreation organization and the City of Madison Parks Division.

There is an activity for every day of the month of May. The activities range from take a selfie outside a park sign, watch a sunrise or sunset and go for a 30 minute walk.

"If your kids are typically at school all day long and now you're the teacher. These are some great activities that you can do that kind of break up the day, give you something to look forward to and for us that was important," Ann Shea, City of Madison Parks, said.

There is a point system and for every activity you complete you tally up the points. The person with the most points at the end of the month wins a prize.

You do not have to do the activities in order. You can cross them off at any time during the month.

"People want to be outdoors and we recognize that and that's typical for this time of year. Though while a number of our amenities are closed our park is still open so having the park itself be open we want to take advantage of that," Shea said.

Register for the initiative or print off an activity calendar here.