New legislation hopes to end racial profiling in Wisconsin

New legislation at the state capitol is hoping to combat racial profiling in Wisconsin.

The bill was introduced Friday by State Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison) who was racially profiled while she campaigned for office.

“No one should go through what I went through,” said Stubbs. “It is time to end profiling in Wisconsin and raise awareness about dangerous biases and perceptions about race.”

In 2018, police were called to a predominantly white neighborhood in Madison while Stubbs was campaigning there. She said she was questioned by an officer and had to give multiple forms of identification.

“Summoning the police as a way to harass someone or try to have them removed from a space that they are legally occupying is a violation of their constitutional rights,” says Stubbs. “This bill is a legal pathway to justice for victims, like me, who have experienced the ramifications of profiling.”

The bill will create a civil cause of action for racially motivated police calls, or profiling by proxy, in the state.