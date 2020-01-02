New location for late winter farmers' market in Madison

The new year is beginning a new location for the Dane County Farmers’ Market Late Winter Market.

Beginning Saturday and running through Apr. 4, The market will be at Garver Feed Mill from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Late Market will no longer be hosting a “Taste of the Market Breakfast.” However, organizers say there other local businesses in Garver Feed Mill to grab food and coffee.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market offers the following ways to have a great time at the inaugural Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill.





Come prepared with tote bags and cash: Although many vendors accept card payment, some still only accept cash.



Garver Feed Mill is located off the Capital City Trail for an easy stroll or bike ride. There is also parking available on-site, but they encourage patrons to park at any of the nearby public lots or on-street parking locations



Go early: Some items sell out early.



Talk to the farmer: The Late Winter Market is smaller and more intimate, so people can linger a while and talk to the producer.



Taste-test something new



Enjoy family-friendly activities



Garver Feed Mill is located at 3241 Garver Green.

