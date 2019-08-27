New movie theater may come to Reedsburg

A proposed deal means big-screen adventures could return to Reedsburg.

A "memorandum of understanding" was drafted and approved by the Reedsburg Common Council and State Theatres, LLC during Monday's meeting. While the memorandum doesn't guarantee a new movie theater will be built, it allows the city to provide a forgivable $300,000 loan for the land purchase. The memorandum lists the total price tag for the proposed theater at $2.7 million dollars.

In March 2019, Star Cinema -- Reedsburg's only movie theater -- closed permanently due to the extensive damage left following the 2018 flooding.

State Theatres, LLC operates five movie theaters across Southwest Wisconsin, including Boscobel, Dodgeville, Lancaster and two cinemas in Platteville.