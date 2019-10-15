New mural aims to make going to school safer

After Tuesday morning, students at Madison's Hawthorne Elementary School now have a welcoming sight on their way to school, and school officials hope it will keep their kids safer.

Getting to the elementary school can mean crossing the busy intersection between East Washington Ave. and Wright St.

"Our babies, our kindergartners, were crossing the main road," said Ericka Brown, Hawthorne Community School Resource Coordinator.

However, there is a safer way—a tunnel that goes under East Washington and right up to the school.

"We started off with surveys asking the kids, why aren't you using the tunnel, so they was saying, it's gross, it's dirty, it's yucky," Brown said.

The school decided to fix that. More than a year ago, they started partnering with the city and other community groups to create a mural along both tunnel walls.

"We accepted designs from students and artists and we did a voting process, had students and families choose which designs they wanted for the entrance to the tunnel and the walls," said Shawn Koval, Safer Routes to School Coordinator for the Healthy Kids Collaborative.

It took about a month to finish the mural, and there were several community painting days where everyone could get involved.

"All the kids had a chance during their art period to paint and design the tunnel," Brown said.

On Tuesday morning, the finished product was finally unveiled to all the students.

"Just hearing their, seeing their amazement and their words of excitement, that was just the top," Brown said.

With the mural done, the school hopes the tunnel is not just a safe way for students to get to school, but a brighter, more welcoming space for the whole community.

"This is your tunnel, take care of your tunnel, use your tunnel, bike through your tunnel, walk through your tunnel, your tunnel is safe," Brown said.