New nurses begin careers during coronavirus pandemic

Starting a new job can be nerve-wracking under even the best of circumstances. Now imagine starting a new job, as a nurse, on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. And now imagine it’s your very first job as a nurse.

A situation that could easily become overwhelming has only proven to Christina Wolter, an RN at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, that nursing is the field for her.

“The purpose is still the same, it’s to help and care for the sick who need it, so that hasn’t changed,” Wolter said.

Wolter graduated in December 2019 after studying nursing at Madison Area Technical College - Reedsburg. She started at St. Mary’s on March 2nd in a Medical-Surgical unit. Due to coronavirus related adjustments, Wolter has moved floors, and has seen some differences in daily routines.

“When we come in we have to get our temperature checked every day, asked if we have any signs or symptoms of COVID and then get a little sticker that we're checked in,” she said. “Then we get masks for the week and then from there we go on to our floors.”

In moving floors, Wolter said she’s been able to see different teams and staff members in the hospital coming together.

“It’s kind of like two families mingling into one with that, it’s neat to see and interesting to collaborate between the different floors and work with each other,” she said.

While Wolter said nursing school prepared her, she was not expecting a pandemic during her first year on the job.

“Where is this going to take us and how are we going to handle this? " she said. "Ok, well if we can handle a pandemic, we should be able to get through anything else that comes our way as long as we keep our heads up and keep working together."

Wolter said while there have been times of uncertainty, she said being able to “roll with the punches” is part of the job.

"You never know when you walk into a room what you’re going to encounter,” Wolter said, “Sometimes there are unexpected things that happen, and you just have to be ready to help and heal."

Wolter is not the only one in her first year of nursing during the pandemic. Treazure Kotlowksi graduated from nursing school in May, and began working at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo in July 2019. In September, she left on maternity leave, and returned to the hospital again in January. Ever since, she’s been on the front lines of the virus.

Kotlowski’s path to becoming a nurse was sparked by the nurses she interacted with during her father’s diagnosis of lung cancer. He passed away from cancer when she was 17 years old.

“We had really just wonderful experiences with CNAs and nursing staff who were just so compassionate and so patient with not only my dad but myself, my younger sister, my mom. They just really helped my whole family go through that whole process, and it really inspired me to want to do that for someone else’s family.”

That compassion inspired her to study nursing after she graduated high school in 2006. During her schooling, she ended up taking a break, working as a CNA, pharmacy technician, and medical assistant. In 2016 she went back to school and graduated in 2019.

“I work on their inpatient med-surg unit, so if someone gets admitted to the hospital, I’m part of the team that takes care of those patients,” she said.

Because of her line of work, Kotlowski has dealt firsthand with coronavirus patients and patients suspected of having coronavirus.

“If there’s any concern at all that someone has COVID-19 or coronavirus, they are screened in our emergency department first, then that person comes up to me with a mask on,” she said.

Kotlowski said the work, and donning PPE everyday, can be at times intimidating and exhausting, but she said it's very rewarding.

”When I go into that patient’s room for the very first time when I meet the patient, I’m in my full garb, I’m in my gown, mask, goggles, gloves,” she said.

Kotlowski said she takes every day as an opportunity to learn and care for people.

"This is what I was born to do,” she said. “I was born to take care of patients and take care of people when they’re not feeling well or when they’re vulnerable.”

