New orders suspend rules to maximize health care workers and resources

Two new orders address staffing needs for the health care workforce and allows licenses that would have expired during the public health emergency to remain valid.

Governor Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued the orders Monday.

Emergency Order #21 addresses staffing needs, while providing need care.

It adjusts training and license renewal deadlines. It suspends staff orientations at home health agencies and hospices, adjust nurse aide training hours, and ensures nursing homes cannot discharge patients who are unable to pay.

The order also modifies requirements for opiate addiction treatment so staff can be accessible.

“This order reduces regulatory burdens on facilities and emergency services and allows them to meet the critical needs of their residents and patients during this public health emergency,” said Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We are all in this together, and this order provides the flexibility needed to ensure that we get through this together.”

Emergency Order #20 allows health care provider licenses that would have expired during the public health emergency to be valid until 30 days after the emergency is over.

Providers licensed in other states, but assisting in Wisconsin can apply for a Wisconsin license, and give facilities where they are working additional time to notify the state.

