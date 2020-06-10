New outdoor seating options available in Mount Horeb downtown, terrace area

The Village of Mount Horeb and the Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to bring outdoor picnic tables to the downtown area, to provide additional outdoor dining opportunities to shoppers and diners while following health official guidelines.

Restaurant-goers will be able to carry out their food and eat it in the downtown and terrace areas. Outdoor seating and public restrooms are also available at the Mount Horeb Station shelter.

The village will also be adding 15-minute parking spots for patrons to use when picking up their carry out orders.

Restaurants open in the downtown area include Aztlan, Bistro 101, Fink’s, Grumpy Troll, Skål, Schubert’s, Sunn Café and Walk On. Brix Cider is opening soon.

Contact Tiffany King, Executive Director of the MHACC at (608) 437-5914 or Rowan Childs, Economic Development Director of the Village of Mount Horeb at (608) 437-9417 for more information.

