New partnership formed to clean Madison-area beaches

In a new effort to take care of Madison's beaches, Dane County and the City of Madison have agreed to a five-year program to install clean beach treatment systems.

The systems use a barrier to set aside clean treated water in the lake. The systems treat 144,000 gallons of water per day, keeping algae blooms and e-coli out of swimming areas.

"It allows the public to go swimming and hang out at the beach at our lakes, regardless of what's going on in the larger lake quality picture,” said Madison’s mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway.

The first system will be installed next summer at Warner beach.

