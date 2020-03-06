New partnership with FBI brings high school program to UW-Madison

A new multiple day law enforcement youth academy is coming to UW-Madison this summer.

UW-Madison Police Department announced the program on Friday.

The Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy’s (FLEYA) new home is the result of a new partnership between UWPD and the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The free program will take place August 3 through 7 for select Wisconsin high school students interested in law enforcement careers.

FLEYA will include classroom sessions, practical exercises, light physical activity, and social events. Some topics will cover investigative forensics, cybercrime, violent crime, gang awareness, counterintelligence, civil rights, and a wide range of state and federal violations.

Student applications and instructions for FLEYA can be found by clicking here

