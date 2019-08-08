New program brings fresh food to local hospitals and schools

A new program is hoping to change the way locally grown produce makes its way to hospitals and schools.

REAP food group announced the partnership with Madison College Thursday.

The pilot project will provide a production area for local produce to be washed, cut and packaged.

The food will then head to the Madison Metropolitan School District, UW dining and UW Health.

"Just the appeal, the freshness, the opportunity to try a variety products is valuable to them not just for learning in the classroom, but when you think of the long term effects over their lifetime,” says Steve Youngbauer, the director at MMSD Food and Nutrition.

This isn't the first time MMSD is a part of a REAP program: They've had a partnership for more than five years through the Farm-to-School project.

