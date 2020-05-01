New program helps Wisconsin pork industry and people facing food insecurity

A new initiative in Wisconsin is underway to connect the state's pork producers with local meat processors, consumers and the growing number of people experiencing food insecurity during COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Pork Association (WPA) and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have joined together to start the "Passion for Pork" program.

Through the program, Wisconsin pork producers are connecting with smaller, local meat processors who are extending their hours of operation to process and package the pork to help meet the growing demand for food bank and food pantry resources.

Organizers said Wisconsin food banks are then getting the pork into the hands of those in need, creating a new destination for pork that might otherwise go to waste.

"The program is a win-win for pork producers, processors and consumers alike," said WPA Executive Vice President Keri Retallick.

The program kicked off the week of April 27 with the delivery of 60 hogs for harvest to People's Meat Market, a local meat processor and program member in Stevens Point. Smaller portions of the pork are processed and packaged at Windsor-based Neesvig's Meats, another program member.

Organizers said along with shipping the processed pork to food banks and food pantries, the local meat processors also sell the pork at their retail stores. Additionally, Neesvig’s hopes to offer pick up of various products at several different sites including their processing plant in Windsor in the next few weeks.

“We are glad to join with the Wisconsin Pork Association to help them get Wisconsin pork to consumers in need,” said DATCP Interim Secretary Randy Romanski. “This is another great example of the positive impact we can have when we connect the dots between Wisconsin producers, processors and consumers.”

The hogs for "Passion for Pork" are being supplied by Wisconsin pig farmers.

The WPA said there are significant costs associated with the processing, storage and delivery of the pork to food banks and pantries, and they are accepting donations to support the continued operation of the program.

Donations for "Passion for Pork" can be made online or mailed to:

Passion for Pork

c/o Peoples State Bank

PO Box 218

Bloomington, WI 53804

