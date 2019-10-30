New restaurant/brewery now open near Devil's Lake State Park

A new restaurant and brewery is now open in Baraboo. Tumbled Rock Brewery and Kitchen opened about six weeks ago. The new hot spot is located on State Road 136, just north of Devil’s Lake State Park.

“We just felt like it was a niche that was missing the Baraboo community. They have a beautiful distillery, several wineries, and then with the park, we thought it was a great fit,” said owner and operator Michelle Koehler.

The restaurant and brewery/taproom are two separate buildings. In between the buildings lies a beautiful outdoor patio setting, complete with astroturf and lawn games.

“If the sun is out, it’s busy. I don’t care what the temperature is. People are going to sit outside. It’s Wisconsin, so they are going to sit outside as long as they can,” added Koehler.

The restaurant is serving up lunch and dinner and Tumbled Rock beer will be available for the very first time this week.

“The food is a little different than what is in the area, I believe. It’s still approachable though but we put a little twist on the food that you ate as a child and then yet we keep some pub food as well,” said Koehler.”

People who come here for the food and the fellowship for the past few weeks have been waiting patiently for the beer. Brewer Erica Deanda has been working hard on recipes. She has four beers in the works: a blonde ale, a west coast IPA, a pale ale, and an English brown ale.

“As a brewer, it’s never going to be good enough, you’re always chasing that it’s got to be better, it’s got to be better,” said Deanda. “Everyone has just been very excited, so it’s been fun for me to be like ‘OK pressure is on to get these beers out to people’ because they have been waiting for a long time,”

Tumbled Rock is open at 11 am for lunch. They currently have a partnership with Madison brewery Ale Asylum as they being to roll out their own beer.

