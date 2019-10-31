New snowfall records set in Madison

Madison set new records for both the snowiest October on record and the snowiest Halloween on record. Madison picked up 3.6" of snow as of 11:00 a.m. this morning. When you combine both Monday nights snow with Thursdays snow, our monthly total is 6.6". The old record was 5.0" set back in 1917.

Thursday's snow also beat the previous record for the most snow to fall on Halloween. The previous record was 3.2" set back in 1926, which means today's snowfall will just barely surpass the old record by a measly 0.4".