New sponsor added for 2020 Madison Mini Marathon

Vision Event Management and Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin are now partners with the Madison Mini Half Marathon/5K/Kids Run on August 22.

Girls on the Run has been awarded the Official Charitable Partner designation of the 12th Annual running event, which was voted Wisconsin’s Best Half Marathon in the 2019 RaceRaves Runners’ Poll.

Since 2009, Madison Mini Half Marathon beneficiaries have received more than $150,000 in funds raised by partial registration proceeds and participant donations.

The Madison Mini Half Marathon is a 13.1-mile course showcasing some of Madison’s most iconic landmarks. A popular Madison Mini 5K route is also offered as is a Kids’ Run to help keep future generations active.

The 2020 Madison Mini start line will feature runners of varying athletic abilities. Over 3,800 athletes from 38 states and seven countries participated in the 2019 event.

Event highlights for participants include a real-time tracking app, a collectible medal, commemorative t-shirt, social media-ready race photos, complimentary post-race beverages, motivation from Cheer Challenge water stations, a family-friendly Festival Foods 14th Mile post-race party on Memorial Union Terrace over-looking Lake Mendota and more.

Supporters of an active lifestyle may register or learn more about the 2020 Madison Mini Half Marathon volunteer opportunities at www.MadisonMiniMarathon.com. Donations for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin are also accepted on the Website.

Girls on the Run, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is a physical activity-based positive youth development program that is designed to enhance girls’ social, psychological and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences.

Their mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. In South Central Wisconsin, Girls on the Run has now served over 14,000 girls since their inaugural team of 13 girls in 2005.

In 2019, 1,800 girls were served and awarded over $49,000 in scholarship funds to 400 families with financial need. No girl was turned away for an inability to pay. With nearly 30% of girls requiring a scholarship to participate, support is sought to ensure their access to the program.