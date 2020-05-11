New steel facility opens in Oshkosh

A new 194,000-sq. foot steel processing and equipment facility is now operating in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Arlo Steel announced on Monday the opening of its Oshkosh plant in March.

The facility on Poberezny Road in Oshkosh replaces the former 66,000-sq. ft. facility on Tenth Avenue.

The expanded inventory and processing services at the facility will allow it to focus on cut-to size metals and next day delivery to Wisconsin customers.

Arlo Steel operates over 70 locations in 12 states, including Wisconsin.

