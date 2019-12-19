New study shows majority of U.S. medical students are women

New data shows the majority of medical students in the United States are women for the first time in history, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The UW School of Medicine and Public Health has seen the trend first-hand. The makeup of the 2019-2020 class is 53 percent female and 47 percent male.

A female med student said she was raised around medical professionals so joining the field was like second nature.

"I love the medical field and getting to know patients," Lena Law, UW School of Medicine and Public Health Student.

It's safe to say Law eat, sleeps and breathes her major.

Law followed her mother's footsteps into the medical field, but she said she gave it some deep thought because of some challenges that could pay her a visit later in life.

"It's definitely something you have to think about it, but now there’s so many role models,” Law said.

She was inspired to give it a shot.

UW School of Medicine and Public Health Senior Associate Dean Elizabeth Petty said the medical field was not always "family-friendly" and that's one of the reasons why it was dominated by men.

"Things like lactation rooms, time to breast feed. Time to be able to get home in time to spend with your children and family,” Petty said.

But now times have changed.

“I think we've been working really hard across the school of medicine to make it more family friendly,” Petty said.

She explained the increase in women is not just in the application process, but they also call the shots.

"I've grown up in medicine, it certainly has changed especially in leadership roles. The number of women who have leadership roles. I think it changes the culture and the climate in a positive way," Petty said.

She explained this change in demographic is positive and more women should enter the medical field because the outcome is rewarding.

"The relationships you develop with patients the ability to work in communities and make a difference. It's a phenomenal opportunity and a privilege to serve in this field," she said.

UW-Madison Medical School officials said the overall goal with the change in demographic is to represent a more diverse medical field to give all patients the best care possible.

