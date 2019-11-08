New study shows red meat, highly processed foods linked to increased cancer risk

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in American men and women.

New research published in the International Journal of Epidemiology suggests that highly processed foods such as sausage and bacon are linked to higher rates of colorectal cancer for people who eat them often. (Source: CNN)

New research suggests that some popular foods may be linked to higher risk for the disease.

Researchers said people who ate less than 3 ounces (76 grams) of red or processed meat per day had a 20% higher chance of developing colon cancer compared to those who ate about a third of that much.

The study tracked the diets of nearly half a million British adults between the ages of 40 and 69 during a five-year period. More than 2,600 of the study’s participants developed colorectal cancer.

