New technology counts shoppers who come to the grocery store

On the surface things look normal when shoppers walk through the doors of Metcalfe's Market, but it's what's underneath that is different. Sensor tiles were installed to count the number of people who walk in.

A Metcalfe's employee will stand six feet away from the door and keep track on an app to make sure the store does not hit their set capacity of 150 people, which is about 17 percent of the stores available capacity.

Once the store hits capacity the employee at the door will alert the incoming shopper and ask that they wait outside the store, practicing social distancing, until a shopper walks out of the store.

This new addition is on top of Metcalfe's other efforts to keep shoppers safe. The store has a sign in the doorway that encourages shoppers to wear masks, all employees are required to wear masks, and the store created one way lanes to keep people a part.

Metcalfe's also announced yesterday they are providing their employees a $2 an hour pay increase until May 23.

More information about the store and their hours click here.