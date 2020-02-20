New technology hopes to decrease heart disease in the U.S.

Heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the United States. Ayla Annac lost her father to heart failure when she was 19. This sparked a motivation in her to research heart disease and figure out a way to help people who are facing the same situation as her father.

She created Invivosciences in 2001 with two other scientists she met at Washington University. The company has created an automated system that can show the effects of different kinds of drugs on hundreds of heart tissues.

"When the heart beat is stronger, we know that the drug is having a positive effect," Annac said.

The company moved to Madison in 2005 and has started pre-clinical trials to test their automated system. The company needs to go through clinical trials and receive funding to be able to release their technology into the medical industry.

"If everything was successful, the future of this technology is that a doctor could take a patients heart tissue and test different kinds of drugs to find out what is the best medicine to help their patient," Annac said.

You can read more about Ayla Annac's story in this month's edition of BRAVA magazine. Read the article online here.