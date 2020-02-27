New trial on tap for Wisconsin man convicted of killing wife

A Wisconsin appellate court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted in the 1998 poisoning death of his wife.

The Kenosha News reports that the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that a lower court judge erred in 2017 when he reinstated Mark Jensen's conviction in the death of his wife, Julie.

It was a case that depended heavily on a letter and voicemail messages Julie Jensen left before her death. In it, she wrote that "if anything happens to me" that her husband "would be my first suspect."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said the letter violated Mark Jensen's constitutional rights.

