New website initiative connects Wisconsin volunteers and organizations amid COVID-19

A new website in the state is helping to connect volunteers and organizations in Wisconsin to address pressing needs during the coronavirus outbreak.

The United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association created the COVID-19 Response initiative on the Volunteer Wisconsin website.

“Many of the needs that communities across our state are currently facing and those that will arise in the coming weeks will require the assistance of volunteers to help provide critical services, such as food distribution, supplementing staff at medical or care facilities, services for children, and transportation to essential medical visits,” said Charlene Mouille, Executive Director of United Way of Wisconsin.

The website lists organizations throughout the state. The groups will post information on projects addressing their needs and for people interesting in helping others search for projects.

