New year, new focus on mental health

In a study by Global Research Company IPSOS 38 percent of the 2,011 Americans surveyed said they want to improve their mental health in 2020.

The findings said they want to do it through "stress reduction and other techniques, like mindfulness practices," like yoga.

Cassie Slaby has taught yoga for three years and sees the stress relief an hour long class can have on a person.

"People come in frazzled and really stressed out from work and when they leave they are totally zenned out so I can even see the stress relief in an hour," Slaby said.

Slaby herself suffered from body image issues and eating disorders throughout junior high and high school, but said yoga has helped tremendously.

"Then I found yoga and I was like you know what you are perfect the way you are. I started feeling that healthiness and I started eating better and making better choices just because you feel good after yoga," Slaby said.

If rolling out a mat doesn't sound good to you there are other doors to open to get help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Dane County (NAMI) provides resources like special programs, support groups and walk-in help at their clinic Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"There are a lot of people that we don't know that have an anxiety disorder or have depression, schizophrenia, experiencing all of these things and really what we do is come together and say it's okay to talk about it and it's OK to ask for help," Jake King, Program and Outreach Coordinator NAMI Dane County, said.

King says help looks different for everyone and taking the first step is the hardest part.

"You know it's anything from doing yoga, to seeing your therapist to journaling, whatever works for you but just take that first step and if doesn't work it's OK there's plenty of other things to try but just try that first step it's hard but you'll thank yourself the year after," King said.