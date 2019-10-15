Newborn girl rescued after being found buried alive in Indian cemetery

A 4-day-old baby girl was rescued after she was found buried alive in a cemetery in northern India, according to CNN.

The infant was pulled to safety by a couple on Oct. 10. They had been burying their own child who had died in a hospital.

“When they began digging the ground, they immediately heard noises of crying. As they dug up two to three feet of dirt, they found a baby girl who had been buried in an earthen pot,” Abhinandan Singh, superintendent of police for Bareilly district, told CNN.

A cemetery security guard notified the police, CNN reports, and took the girl to a nearby hospital.

