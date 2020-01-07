New owners to demolish Westgate Mall, build major mixed-use development

Westgate Mall is set to be demolished ahead of a major mixed-use development in Madison.

The longtime Madison mall on the city’s west side will first be purchased by Madison real estate company JT Klein from grocery store Hy-Vee, the current owner of the mall, according to its president Jacob T. Klein. Klein and Hy-Vee agreed to make the transaction in the near future.

Klein says he plans to demolish the mall to make way for a major mixed-use development featuring retail stores, housing and possibly office or medical space.

A new name for the development has not been chosen. Hy-Vee will stay at its current location.

This comes a day after Wisconsin Craft Market announced it is shuttering its store for good because it failed to renew its lease with Hy-Vee.

