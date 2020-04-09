Newville residents express concerns over private campground operation

With public campgrounds closed, there's concern from the community about a private campground opening in the Milton area this spring.

Newville residents have contacted their representative with concerns about a private campground opening nearby at the end of April.

"They would like to see the campgrounds closed a little longer, until the peak of this crisis passes," District 43 Rep. Don Vruwink said.

Representative Vruwink said many people in his district have contacted him, concerned about private campground, Hidden Valley RV Resort and Campground, in Newville, announced April 24 as its opening day.

"They're worried that they campers are not going to practice social distancing, because they won't have any restaurants or bars to go to,” Rep. Vruwink said. “They feel that they'll have bon fires and sit close together and not follow the guidelines."

“We’re not going to have any more than six people at each site,” Hidden Valley RV Resort and Campground owner Matt Riggio said. “Everything is far enough apart, we’ll have signage everywhere, with the pool closed, activities will be canceled.

Riggio said even if Gov. Evers order is extended beyond April, Hidden Valley is considered an essential business, and could continue to operate normally. While public campgrounds are used for only recreational use, private campgrounds are categorized as lodging, similar to hotels and motels.

"We have 20 monthly sites, whether they're working in local construction or the interstate, whatever local work they have, people will come and stay with us in order to work in the area," Riggio said.

The campground also has 100 seasonal sites that are a second home that people live in for six months out of the year.

Riggio said when it comes to social distancing, people need to use their best judgement.

"For their own sanity, I think it's good to get out and be in nature," Riggio said.

"The sooner that we can contain this, then the sooner we can get our life back to normal and I think that's the position we have to take," Rep. Vruwink said.

Representative Vruwink also said he's brought residents' concerns to Gov. Evers.