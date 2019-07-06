Next 1-2 weeks trending drier than normal

Our weather will take a big turn from wet to dry over the next few days as a blocking ridge of high pressure builds in. In fact, we should have three consecutive dry days in a row of dry weather starting tomorrow.

Weak clipper systems will bring us showers both on Wednesday and again on Friday/Saturday but they are moisture starved and won't bring a lot of rain.

Temperatures and humidity will be considerably lower over the next few days as northerly winds bring in cooler air from the north, however, a small warm up is in store for the middle and end of next week.