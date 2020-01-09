Next Middleton police chief to be named next week

Following a public forum on Wednesday, the next Middleton police chief will be named.

Kenneth Clary, Troy Hellenbrand, and Kevin Warych are the three finalists for the position.

The public forum is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Middleton City Council Chambers. According to Mike David, the city administrator, People will be able to provide written ratings on the the finalists’ answers to six questions.

You can view the questions, here.

After the forum, David says the Police Commission will deliberate in closed session. The final selection will be voted in public session later that evening.

Charles Foulke's last day as police chief was in December. He served the Middleton Police Department for more than 30 years.