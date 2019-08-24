MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) Partly cloudy skies will linger through the overnight hours and temperatures will fall back to the lower 50’s and upper 40’s for some of you. Sunday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds along with a few afternoon showers possible. Our attention then turns to Monday evening/night as an intensifying trough of low pressure will amplify as it crosses the Canadian Rockies. At the surface, warm/moist air will provide the fuel for showers/storms with a few storms capable of producing strong winds and hail. The upper level low moves out Tuesday morning and chilly air will follow us into the middle part of next week.
Next rain maker moves in Monday
By Dylan Robichaud |
Posted: Sat 6:47 PM, Aug 24, 2019