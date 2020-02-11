Next round of accumulating snowfall arrives late Wednesday

After a beautiful start to the week, changes are expected to move in starting Wednesday. This will bring the next chance of accumulating snowfall followed by arctic air by the end of the week.

Two systems are heading in our direction as a low pressure system moving through the Ohio River Valley will supplies the moisture and a cold front from the northwest supplies the cold air. Fortunately, it doesn't look like these systems completely phase and that should keep accumulations on the lighter side.

Increasing clouds expected throughout the day Wednesday as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30s. Snow will start to overspread the area by Wednesday evening and night. This continues into Thursday morning with light accumulations of 1-3 inches likely. Lighter totals west towards the Mississippi with heavier totals to the east towards Lake Michigan.

While totals won't be all that heavy, slick roadways will be around for the Thursday morning commute. Allow extra time and be prepared for what could be a messy travel time. It will also add to what has been a snowy winter season across southern Wisconsin.

As the snow pushes out, gusty winds and falling temperatures take us into Thursday evening. This will bring the coldest air of the season and the first widespread subzero readings of the year to southern Wisconsin as Madison has yet to fall below the zero degree mark through early February. Sunshine returns Friday as a chilly Valentine's Day is expected with highs only into the lower to middle teens.

