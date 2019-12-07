Next round of snow and Arctic blast arrive next week

It's the calm before the snow and cold. Make sure to enjoy the mild December weather because snow returns Monday followed by an Arctic blast.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 40 degrees, which is above average for this time of year. Saturday will likely be the better half of the weekend to decorate for the holidays. Sunday will be windy, so make sure the holiday inflatables are secured and use caution climbing ladders.

With rain and snow expected, Monday will be a great day to decorate inside.

Our next big weather maker will arrive early next week. Rain will start to develop Sunday night and continue into Monday morning. With colder air filtering into the area, the rain will transition to all snow Monday afternoon. Light snowfall accumulations of an inch or less will be possible across southern Wisconsin. Northern Wisconsin will likely pickup several inches of snow. The snow will wrap up across the area Monday night.

As the snow moves out Monday night, much colder air is going to surge into the area. An Arctic blast will arrive by midweek. Highs on Tuesday will be only be in the teens.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest period next week. Lows will be near 0 degrees. Wind chills could be 5 to 15 degrees below zero Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will only be near 10 degrees.

The rest of the week will be cold, but it won't be as cold. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 20s and 30s. There might be a slight chance of snow towards the end of next week.