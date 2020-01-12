Next round of snow arrives Sunday night

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4)

Widespread snow will develop across the area overnight

Snowfall totals will likely range from 1-3" of snow

The southeastern corner of the area could see a little less snow

Snowy/slick roads could impact the morning commute on Monday

Good Sunday morning! You're probably wondering what happened to all the snow? Last week, most of the major forecast models brought a strong storm system into the sweet spot for snow for southern Wisconsin. This is why the threat of heavy snow increased Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday, the strong storm system shifted further east and south and it took the heaviest axis of snow with it.

This morning is cold, so make sure to bundle up before heading out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the teens and wind chills are below 10 degrees in spots. Despite the lack of snow, DOT is still reporting slippery stretches on some of the major highways and interstates in southern Wisconsin.

Today is going to be the better half of the weekend. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Odds are you're going to see more clouds than sun, though. Today is going to be a seasonably cold day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

We won't have to wait long for our next opportunity of snow! Our next big weather maker will arrive tonight. This storm system will bring in widespread snow. Snow will start to develop from west to east across the area after 8 p.m. A shield of snow will likely be covering the area by midnight. The snow will taper off from west to east across the area late tonight into Monday. Falling snow probably won't have a big impact on your morning commute. Snowy/slick roads could impact your morning commute.

Monday will be a warm January day. Temperatures will warm into the mid 30s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

Another storm system will bring in a quick round of rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day next week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

There will be several more opportunities of rain and snow towards the end of the next week and into next week. Temperatures will also go up and down during this time.

