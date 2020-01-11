Next round of snow expected Sunday afternoon

Saturday, January 11, 2020

4:15 a.m.

NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Saturday & Saturday Night's Weather Impact Scale: High (Red, 3 out of 4). Widespread moderate to heavy snow will develop across the area Saturday afternoon and continue through Saturday night. An additional 3-6" of snow will be possible, especially from Madison and points east. Falling, drifting and blowing snow will likely cause whiteout conditions. Expect gusty northeast winds around 20 mph. Wind gusts could be over 35 mph. Traveling Saturday afternoon through Saturday night will become very difficult, if not impossible.

The first round of accumulating snow is over. Please use caution traveling this morning, though. Many, especially the secondary and neighborhood, roads are still snowy. This morning is cold, so make sure to bundle up. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s. Wind chills are in the teens across most of the area.

The second round of accumulating snow will arrive later today. Widespread moderate to heavy snow will develop from south to north across most of the area. The best timing of snow will likely be between 4 p.m. and midnight Sunday. The track of the storm system has shifted a little east and so has the axis of the heaviest snow. Madison and points east will likely see another 3-6"+ of snow fall by Sunday morning. There still looks like there is going to be a sharp snowfall cutoff across the western half of the area. This means there is likely going to be a short distance between who gets hammered with snow and who doesn't see much for places west of Madison. Snowy roads and blowing snow could make traveling this evening very difficult.

Today is going to be cold and blustery. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s. Expect a northeast wind around 20 mph and wind gusts could be over 30 mph. Single-digit wind chills will be possible this afternoon.

The snow will taper off overnight. Roads will likely remain snowy/icy through Sunday morning. Lows tonight will be in the teens. Wind chills could close to zero.

Sunday will definitely be the better half of the weekend. Sunday is still going to be cold. At least, we shouldn't see any more snow. There will even be the potential for some sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 20s.

Another storm system will arrive late Sunday into Sunday night. This system will not be nearly as strong as the system that is going to impact the area today or tonight. Light snow is expected Sunday night. Right now, snowfall accumulations will be between a trace and 2".

Monday will be a quiet and mostly cloudy day. Highs will be near or just above freezing. There will be a chance of a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be the warmest day out of the next 7. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

The second half of next week looks active and cold. There will be a chance of more snow towards the end of the next week. Highs will only be in the teens next Thursday.

