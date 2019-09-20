Nice day for High School Football Blitz, ahead of wet weekend

A warm day for High School Football Blitz Friday, ahead what looks to be a wet Saturday.

A weak disturbance arrives Saturday morning from the south bringing isolated showers during the morning and early afternoon hours.

This is not the main event, this is a precursor to much heavier rain that is expected Saturday night. During the night time hours, a strong trough of low pressure to our west will eject across the Rockies.

A strong surface cold front will move eastward during night bringing increasing moisture. Rain will taper off Sunday from west to east, however, if you live in far SE Wisconsin, it appears the rain will linger there for a longer period of time on Sunday.

