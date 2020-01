Nickelback will be playing a concert in Milwaukee this summer, part of its All the Right Reasons 2020 tour.

The Canadian rock band is scheduled to play at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 27. Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot will be joining them for the show, the theater says.

