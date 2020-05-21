Nigerian sentenced to 54 months for money laundering, fraud in WI

The DOJ's Western District of Wisconsin says that a Nigerian national will spend 54 months behind bars for money laundering and wire fraud.

According to a release, Emmanuel Odiah, 33, laundered money for a network of people perpetrating computer-based fraud schemes in Nigeria and Ghana.

The DOJ says this network defrauded victims throughout the U.S. out of money with several schemes, including through fake romances.

Emmanuel Odiah's role in the scheme, the DOJ says, was to help, conceal and redirect money using banks he had under two fake U.S. identities.

“Odiah participated in a scheme that manipulated elderly and other vulnerable individuals with a total disregard for the financial and emotional devastation it caused,” said U.S. Attorney Blader, according to a release.

“Bringing those who prey on our seniors to justice is a top priority of my office," Blader said.

The charges against Odiah were the result of an investigation conducted by ICE’s Home Security Investigations and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.

Odiah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on Jan. 15, 2020.