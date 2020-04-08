Nightly lane closures impact drivers on I-39/90 in Dane and Rock Co.

Progress continues this week on the I-39/90 Project in Dane and Rock Counties, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said single nightly lane closures are happening in work zones in Madison, Janesville and Beloit.

In Janesville, the closure of Palmer Drive under I-39/90 has been extended to Thursday at 6 p.m. County O/Delavan Drive is also closed for asphalt paving, shoulder work and guardrail installation until Thursday evening.

Lane closures also impact the areas of Kennedy Road to Rock River bridges from Janesville to Edgerton, and the WIS 26/Milton Avenue and US14/Humes Road interchanges in Janesville.

In mid-April, interstate construction in Janesville will require the following ramps to be closed for three months:



I-39/90 northbound ramp to WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171A) - Beloit to Janesville/Milton/Fort Atkinson. Drivers with destinations in Janesville, or traveling to Milton/Fort Atkinson, must use Exit 171B.



US 14/Humes Road ramp to I-39/90 northbound - Janesville to Madison. The WIS 26 ramp to the northbound Interstate will remain open.

In Madison, one lane is closed on westbound US 12/18 from Millpond Road to the I-39/90 southbound loop ramp. That lane closure will continue through the 2020 construction season. WisDOT said daytime single-lane closures may occur on Femrite Drive under the interstate as well.

In Beloit, loop ramps are closed at the I-39/90 and I-43/WIS 81 interchange. WisDOT said I-39/90 traffic must use Exit 185 to access I-43 or WIS 81/Milwaukee Road. Colley Road under I-39/90, near Beloit, is also closed until May 2020.

According to WisDOT, because of construction, the speed limit on most of I-39/90 between Madison's Beltline interchange and the Wisconsin-Illinois border is reduced to 60 miles per hour. The 70 miles per hour limit remains on one section where construction is complete, from Edgerton to just south of Madison.

CLICK HERE for more information on the I-39/90 Expansion Project.