Nike will donate 30,000 shoes to health care workers fighting coronavirus

Nike is donating 30,000 pairs of shoes to health care workers across the U.S.

The shoes will be the 'Air Zoom Pulse,' which was specifically designed for health care workers, "an everyday hero," Zike said in a statement Monday.

Nike adds that health care workers in New York City and Los Angeles will receive about 95,000 pairs of soccer socks.

The 'Air Zoom Pulse' was designed last year after the company went to the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon to study the profession of health care workers.

Nike says they took into account the challenges of those on the job, including long hours on their feet and liquid spills, and the comfort needed for long shifts, to design the 'Pulse.'

