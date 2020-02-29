No. 1 Verona heading back to state semifinals

Verona defeated Edgewood 5-2 Saturday night to advance to its third straight state semifinal round.

Verona celebrates their 5-2 win over Edgewood to advance back to the state semifinals

The Wildcats trailed 2-1 midway through the second period when Walker Haessig scored the equalizer on a Wildcats' power-play to tie things up at two.

Cale Rufenacht was the hero late for Verona scoring two more goals, before Nathan Jurrens added the finishing touches on a 5-2 Verona victory.

The Division 1 Semifinals will begin on Friday, March 6 with winners playing in the championship game on Saturday.