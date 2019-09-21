Badgers win 35-14 over Wolverines

The Badgers triumph over the Wolverines 35-14 at Camp Randall on Saturday.

The Badgers scored the first touchdown of the game with 8:54 left in the first quarter. Jonathan Taylor scored, after running just one yard. The extra point was good, Badgers led 7-0.

A second touchdown for the Badgers came near the end of the first quarter, Taylor scoring his second touchdown of the game. Again, the extra point was good and Badgers led 14-0.

The second quarter marked a third touchdown for the Badgers, this time by Jack Coan, following an 84-yard pass and play. The extra point good once again, Badgers led 21-0.

Coan scored his second touchdown during the second quarter. The extra point was good -- the Badgers leading 35-0.

The Wolverines scored their first touchdown of the game during the third quarter, bringing the score to 35-8 with the Badgers still in the lead.

Nearing the end of the fourth quarter, the score sits at 35-14, Badgers still ahead of the Wolverines.

The final score was 35-14 in the Badgers' favor.