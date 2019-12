No. 7 Oregon faces No. 11 Wisconsin in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl.

This matchup is mostly for bragging rights in the venerable game's traditional Big Ten/Pac-12 rivalry after both the Ducks and the Badgers missed out on the College Football Playoff.

The Pac-12 champion Ducks are led by senior quarterback Justin Herbert while the Wisconsin defense is led by playmakers Zack Baun and Chris Orr.