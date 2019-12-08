Badgers back in Rose Bowl to face Oregon

The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Oregon Ducks in Pasadena, California for the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2020.

The announcement was made Sunday, December 8th after the Badgers loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game, 34-21.

This will be a rematch of the 2012 Grandaddy of Them All, No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin.

Everything’s coming up roses �� pic.twitter.com/gX2rCiDs4w — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 8, 2019

Wisconsin entered the weekend ranked 8th in the College Football Playoff and jumping out to a 21-7 lead at halftime over No. 1 Ohio State, seemingly having the best team in the country on the ropes proved to be the final selling point for the selection committee to send the Badgers back to Pasadena.

Even after their two losses in October, Wisconsin closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak including top-25 wins over Iowa and Minnesota. The Badgers (10-3 overall, 7-2 B1G) were likely chosen over Penn State (10-2 overall, 7-2 B1G).

The Ducks secured a spot in Pasadena with their conference championship game performance as well, defeating then No. 5 Utah 37-15.

Wisconsin has not played in the Rose Bowl since 2012, having not won the game since their 17-9 win over Stanford in 2000.